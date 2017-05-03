The Madhubani fish coaster set offers an opportunity to have your beverage with a history of art sitting right along with you on your dining table. These wood coasters are blessed with a captivating Madhubani Fish painting by a regional artist. The art on this coaster set is practiced in Bihar and the Mithila state of Nepal. It is done with fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens, and matchsticks and is characterized by attention arresting geometrical patterns. With its wide as well as flat base, it allows you to maintain cleanliness by offering ample space to your ‘about-to-spill’ tea cups, coffee mugs and spirit glasses. Along with shielding the table tops from stains, the Madhubani Fish Coaster Set is an elegant addition to home furnishing.