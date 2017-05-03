A contemporary fountain wall beckons guests inside the residence.
The Unique collection of beautiful Curiokat photo frames, which are handcrafted by Master craftsmen from Indian Subcontient and then painted by Miniature painting artist on Bone inlay work to create exquiste Curio Frames.
The Madhubani fish coaster set offers an opportunity to have your beverage with a history of art sitting right along with you on your dining table. These wood coasters are blessed with a captivating Madhubani Fish painting by a regional artist. The art on this coaster set is practiced in Bihar and the Mithila state of Nepal. It is done with fingers, twigs, brushes, nib-pens, and matchsticks and is characterized by attention arresting geometrical patterns. With its wide as well as flat base, it allows you to maintain cleanliness by offering ample space to your ‘about-to-spill’ tea cups, coffee mugs and spirit glasses. Along with shielding the table tops from stains, the Madhubani Fish Coaster Set is an elegant addition to home furnishing.
Relive your past memories by placing them into the exquisitely crafted Majestic peacock photo frame. A symbol of royalty, peacock is the national bird of India. The bird has a long history in the art and mythology of India. Peacock symbolized royalty and power which prompted the great emperor, Shah Jahan the builder of Taj Mahal to build the Majestic “Peacock Throne” in the early 17th century. The majesty, shimmer and the charming blue of the peacock are an inspiration behind the peacock photo frame. Crafted with teakwood with intricate miniature paintings of peacock made on the animal bones, which are inserted into this beautiful frame to showcase your memory and preserve them with the royal past of this timeless bird. The painting art form on this frame is a miniature painting art form which has been practiced by a clan of artist in southern Rajasthan of India.
The uniqueness of this Teakwood picture frame is defined by the astounding animal bone inlay work which is clearly evident in the flowery pattern the stunning wooden photo frame is surrounded with. The antique photo frame is an archetype of classic yet fascinating appeal. Crafted to stand elegantly on your table, the vintage photo frame is a brilliant way to showcase memories. The premium quality teakwood is superimposed by intricate bone inlay work which has been performed by master craftsmen of inlay art for India.
