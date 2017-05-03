Relive your past memories by placing them into the exquisitely crafted Majestic peacock photo frame. A symbol of royalty, peacock is the national bird of India. The bird has a long history in the art and mythology of India. Peacock symbolized royalty and power which prompted the great emperor, Shah Jahan the builder of Taj Mahal to build the Majestic “Peacock Throne” in the early 17th century. The majesty, shimmer and the charming blue of the peacock are an inspiration behind the peacock photo frame. Crafted with teakwood with intricate miniature paintings of peacock made on the animal bones, which are inserted into this beautiful frame to showcase your memory and preserve them with the royal past of this timeless bird. The painting art form on this frame is a miniature painting art form which has been practiced by a clan of artist in southern Rajasthan of India.