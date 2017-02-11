The steel-clad Rolling Huts designed by Olson Kundig Architects in Manzama, Washington, sit lightly on the land thanks to wheels that allow the tiny residences to "hover" above the site, optimizing views of the landscape. Photo by Derek Pirozzi.
In the living room and kitchen, soft-but-tough Expanko cork flooring provides comfort and stands up to dings and scuffs. While the kitchen was designed primarily with Surendra and a caregiver’s needs in mind, it also accommodates the five-foot-radius of a wheelchair.
For their new kitchen, Michaël Verheyden and Saartje Vereecke incorporated a Smeg cooktop, oven, and range hood, stainless steel cabinets from Habitat, and personal accessories like a prototype goblet.
Designer Amber Lewis's "No Ordinary Kitchen" renovation features a muted palette inspired by clean Scandinavian design. Appliances by Signature Kitchen Suite, such as the dishwasher pictured here, add both style and functionality.
The Signature Kitchen Suite 30" Gas Slide-In Range features an Easy Swivel Handle™, which makes the oven more convenient and safer to use by rotating as you pull. The Wi-Fi enabled range also comes with Smart Diagnosis and Clean Alert to ensure proper function, and Remote Monitoring eases worries of accidentally leaving the gas on.