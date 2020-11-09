The home’s entryway opens into a large great room with 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows overlooking Baker Park Reserve. Throughout the home, a simple material palette of stone and wood contrasts with bold matte black finishes.
Perched on a hillside, the midcentury-inspired home is well integrated into the natural landscape.
Unlike other new houses in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston, the Gottschalks embraced a simple, functional pavilion.
A rendering of Kanye West's housing development is brutalist in form and muted in color.
Available to rent on Airbnb, the two-bedroom prefab house as a prototype for their pre-engineered IT House series and made an appearance in Dwell Magazine’s November 2008 issue.
Building with Cor-Ten steel—weathering steel's nom de plume—is a bit like watching a painting slowly come to life over time. Exposure to the elements adds textured hues of red and orange to the material until it steps into a character completely its own. From the Dwell archive, we bring you nine Cor-Ten steel homes with facades that will continue to shift through shades of ochre, amber, rust, and sienna.
Luciano Kruk perforates a concrete volume with glass walls to fashion a simple yet elegant vacation home in the province of Buenos Aires. On a quiet lot populated with aged pinewood, Luciano Kruk designed a modest vacation home for three sisters and their families. The 807-square-foot, two-level home is ensconced in its forest setting. The firm employed board-formed concrete inside and out to connect the building with its environment. "Pine planks were used to set the formwork so that the partitions, as well as the slabs, would preserve the texture of the wood veins in an attempt to establish a harmonious dialogue with the bark of the local trees," said the firm.
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
The exterior walls were built of off-form corrugated concrete and reference the ubiquitous backyard sheds in the neighborhood.
