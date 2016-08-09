The architects introduced a two story “light slot" to filter natural light throughout the townhouse, creating an airy sensation even in the heart of the home.
Large, rear-facing windows connect Darrow and Folch's kitchen to the backyard.
Leone Design Studio transformed James Darrow and Monica Folch's three-unit apartment building in Park Slope into a luminous single family home.
The master bath is clad in Area tiles from Mirage.
In the bathroom, a teak live-edge countertop and custom yellow cabinet support a double wash basin by Duravit. A mirror from Restoration Hardware hangs below custom lights, designed by the homeowner for a steampunk look.