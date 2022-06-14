The open-plan living space enjoys a seamless connection with the outdoors. The kitchen stools are by Earl Pinto.
The hemlock slat ceiling runs throughout the first floor, save for the living room. The slats hide acoustical batting and tracks for lighting. It also adds warmth, texture, and interest, and provides a sense of continuity.
Local cabinetmaker Peter Pomerantz made the custom, white oak cabinetry and Flywheel Industrial Arts fabricated the steel hood. “It’s about lines and shadows; no hardware,” Herrmann says.
"The client had sourced some period-appropriate inspirational images and asked us to run with it,
A streamlined modern kitchen with white cabinetry.
This is the Unit A Kitchen - a fun mix of warm colors and textures. 10/10 would buy :)
Modern kitchen includes triple-bay sink, gas range, and hidden storage.
Ice Green marble from Signorino Stone forms the backsplash and countertops. The island bench was custom built with 2PAC grooved MDF in the front and Tasmanian oak legs. The bespoke kitchen hood is made from folded metal with a bronze detail seam up the middle.