Despite its dark and boxy exterior, the house's interior is bright, naturally lit, and spacious. Adjaye, a master of the well-placed window, is in top form here. The staircase ascends toward sunlight.
Staircase-VILLA CP
The knot-flecked staircase leading down to Bornstein's office gives serves as a solid core to the home's circulation.
Polished concrete tiles and a wooden bench furnish the entry space. Light from above falls down onto the greenery, drawing the outdoors in.
The wood framed stair extends from the entry space to the rooftop terrace, connecting all levels and spaces. Lit from above, daylight splashes against each floor level.
Flaunting minimalist curves, the staircase is a visual focal point.
