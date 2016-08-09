Subscribe to Dwell
c
Cristian Suciava
Angled openings in the roofline function as both windows and vents, allowing views and cross-breezes. A dining table completes the nearly all-wood room.
#fireplace
#reclaimed
#timber
#flooring
#modern
#minimal
#renovation
#London
#OchreBarn
#CarlTurnerArchitects
#brick
#beams
#interior
#inside
Walsh and Strongin's living room strikes a more rustic note.
The sloped roof of Carlton’s art studio grows a colorful mix of sedum species.
