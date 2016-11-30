Organization is key in a small bathroom. The fact that the red, black, chartreuse, or blue Shower Caddy Octopus carries up to nine shower accoutrements to keep everything nice and tidy makes it a winning design.
An aluminum-and-glass door, chosen for its ability to handle exposure to water, leads from the bathroom to the outdoor shower.
Aquart outdoor shower by Selab for Seletti, $285. Constructed from elegant copper and weighty cement, the shower connects to a garden hose to dispense water.
The shower offers a multisensory experience: the architect described how clients can take hot showers in the rain or simply lounge in the capacious garden area. Mint plants growing between the pavers release a pleasant smell when stepped upon.
Pasaia shower by Fermob, $1,727 The attenuated silhouette of this stand-alone outdoor shower—made of powder-coated aluminum with PVC slats—looks European, but it has been adapted to meet American plumbing standards.
After finding paradise on a Hawaiian papaya farm, filmmaker Jess Bianchi and jewelry designer Malia Grace Mau tapped San Francisco artist Jay Nelson to design and build their dream home in just five weeks. Located just one block from the beach, the home takes inspiration from laid-back surf shacks and is mainly built with reclaimed wood.