The deck connects to the open kitchen and living room through Loewen sliding glass doors. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
“The circulation areas are more than just ways to get places, but spaces you actually want to be and hang out in,” says Eric Hass, a principal at DSH.
"There's a sort of peacefulness that envelops you," says Sam Ferris of the house he grew up in, show in 1955.
The view as it appears today.
