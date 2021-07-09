Vibrant artwork, colorful furnishings, and vintage wallpaper can be found in nearly every room.
This chic SoHo loft recently hit the market as homeowner and Swedish native Elsa Hosk has decided to move on after six years. Hosk worked with New York City–based Alveary Architecture to renovate the entire apartment and bring the mezzanine-level bedroom up to code.
The former theater hall features a lofted balcony level and a separate entrance.
Lush greenery sits perched along the metal frames above the kitchen and dining area, adding both color and life to the expansive space.