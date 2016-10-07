This painting is called The One and was completed in the spring of 2016. It is a mixed media piece on wood panel, consisting of drywall compound, cheesecloth, paper, leather, and acrylic paint. The dimensions of this painting are 30” x 24” x 1.5”. Some Ojibwe people believe in a spirit person called The One who represents the past, present, and future of all Indigenous peoples. The One reminds us that we are filled with strength, power, love, and compassion needed to guide our youth toward reaching their potential as future leaders. In physical form The One appears differently to each person. This is my interpretation.
This painting is called The One and was completed in the spring of 2016. It is a mixed media piece on wood panel, consisting of drywall compound, cheesecloth, paper, leather, and acrylic paint. The dimensions of this painting are 30” x 24” x 1.5”. Some Ojibwe people believe in a spirit person called The One who represents the past, present, and future of all Indigenous peoples. The One reminds us that we are filled with strength, power, love, and compassion needed to guide our youth toward reaching their potential as future leaders. In physical form The One appears differently to each person. This is my interpretation.
Birch Bark Statement Necklace. The pendant is made from birch bark, copper leaf, and acrylic paint. The findings and chain are oxidized sterling silver. The pendant is 2.5 inches in diameter and the chain length is 18 inches. Created August 2016.
Birch Bark Statement Necklace. The pendant is made from birch bark, copper leaf, and acrylic paint. The findings and chain are oxidized sterling silver. The pendant is 2.5 inches in diameter and the chain length is 18 inches. Created August 2016.
Birch Bark Necklace. The pendant is made from birch bark, copper leaf, and acrylic paint. The findings are brushed silver. The pendant is 2.5 inches by 1.5/2 inches and the chain length is 18.5 inches. Created August 2016.
Birch Bark Necklace. The pendant is made from birch bark, copper leaf, and acrylic paint. The findings are brushed silver. The pendant is 2.5 inches by 1.5/2 inches and the chain length is 18.5 inches. Created August 2016.
Birch Bark Necklace. The pendant is made from birch bark, leather hide, copper leaf, and acrylic paint. The findings are oxidized copper. The pendant is 1 inch by 2 inches and the chain length is 18 inches. Created August 2016.
Birch Bark Necklace. The pendant is made from birch bark, leather hide, copper leaf, and acrylic paint. The findings are oxidized copper. The pendant is 1 inch by 2 inches and the chain length is 18 inches. Created August 2016.
This piece is called Wiigwaas Sculpture 01. “Wiigwaas” means birch bark in Ojibwe and is pronounced weeg-wass. It is a mixed media sculpture made from birch bark, acrylic paint, copper sheet, and copper leaf. This artwork is part of an ongoing series exploring birch bark and copper and their roles and symbolism in ancient Ojibwe culture. It was completed August 2016. The dimensions are 9.5” X 6.25” X 5.5”.
This piece is called Wiigwaas Sculpture 01. “Wiigwaas” means birch bark in Ojibwe and is pronounced weeg-wass. It is a mixed media sculpture made from birch bark, acrylic paint, copper sheet, and copper leaf. This artwork is part of an ongoing series exploring birch bark and copper and their roles and symbolism in ancient Ojibwe culture. It was completed August 2016. The dimensions are 9.5” X 6.25” X 5.5”.
This piece is called Wiigwaas Tree Stand #01. “Wiigwaas” (pronounced weeg-wass) means birch bark in Ojibwe. It is a mixed media sculpture made of repurposed Douglas fir posts, acrylic paint, fibre paste, course molding paste, copper sheet, and copper leaf. This artwork is part of an ongoing series exploring birch bark and copper and their roles and symbolism in Ojibwe culture. It was completed September 2016. The dimensions are... Pole 1: 1.5” x 1.5” x 7.5” Pole 2: 1.5” x 1.5” x 11” Pole 3: 1.5” x 1.5” x 15”
This piece is called Wiigwaas Tree Stand #01. “Wiigwaas” (pronounced weeg-wass) means birch bark in Ojibwe. It is a mixed media sculpture made of repurposed Douglas fir posts, acrylic paint, fibre paste, course molding paste, copper sheet, and copper leaf. This artwork is part of an ongoing series exploring birch bark and copper and their roles and symbolism in Ojibwe culture. It was completed September 2016. The dimensions are... Pole 1: 1.5” x 1.5” x 7.5” Pole 2: 1.5” x 1.5” x 11” Pole 3: 1.5” x 1.5” x 15”
This piece is called Kokum's Basket and was completed in 2013. It is made of black clay, white slip, and glaze. It’s dimensions are 26” x 14” x 14”.
This piece is called Kokum's Basket and was completed in 2013. It is made of black clay, white slip, and glaze. It’s dimensions are 26” x 14” x 14”.
This painting is called Matoaka: Deconstructing Pocahontas - The Savage Hussy. It was completed in the spring of 2014. It is a mixed media piece on wood panel and consists of acrylic paint, paper, cheesecloth, oil pencil, charcoal, embossing tape, and rub-on vinyl letters. The dimensions are 48” x 32” x 1.5”. This artwork is part of an ongoing series called Deconstructing Pocahontas and is dedicated to Matoaka (or Pocahontas, as she is more popularly known). Over the past 400 years, Pocahontas has taken on different identities through oral and written history, the arts, and modern mass media. The true story of her life, her disappearance, and her death remains unknown. As a result, she is shaped and reshaped to fit Western ideologies while her true identity is ignored. Four hundred years later, the cycle continues as many Indigenous women are murdered and go missing without reparation. It is important to recognize and commemorate these women. In this series I deconstruct Pocahontas so that we can honour Matoaka of the Powhatan Nation; and accordingly, honour today’s missing Indigenous women for who they really are - daughters, sisters, aunties, cousins, friends, wives, mothers, grandmothers, and members of their communities.
This painting is called Matoaka: Deconstructing Pocahontas - The Savage Hussy. It was completed in the spring of 2014. It is a mixed media piece on wood panel and consists of acrylic paint, paper, cheesecloth, oil pencil, charcoal, embossing tape, and rub-on vinyl letters. The dimensions are 48” x 32” x 1.5”. This artwork is part of an ongoing series called Deconstructing Pocahontas and is dedicated to Matoaka (or Pocahontas, as she is more popularly known). Over the past 400 years, Pocahontas has taken on different identities through oral and written history, the arts, and modern mass media. The true story of her life, her disappearance, and her death remains unknown. As a result, she is shaped and reshaped to fit Western ideologies while her true identity is ignored. Four hundred years later, the cycle continues as many Indigenous women are murdered and go missing without reparation. It is important to recognize and commemorate these women. In this series I deconstruct Pocahontas so that we can honour Matoaka of the Powhatan Nation; and accordingly, honour today’s missing Indigenous women for who they really are - daughters, sisters, aunties, cousins, friends, wives, mothers, grandmothers, and members of their communities.
This painting is called Wiigwaas Transformation Mask. “Wiigwaas” (pronounced weeg-wass) means birch bark in Ojibwe. This mixed media piece is on wood panel and is made with drywall compound, acrylic paint, fibre paste, course molding paste, copper sheet, copper tacks, copper leaf, and beads. The artwork is part of an ongoing series exploring birch bark and copper and their roles and symbolism in Ojibwe culture. It was completed September 2016. The dimensions are 36” X 48” X 1.5”.
This painting is called Wiigwaas Transformation Mask. “Wiigwaas” (pronounced weeg-wass) means birch bark in Ojibwe. This mixed media piece is on wood panel and is made with drywall compound, acrylic paint, fibre paste, course molding paste, copper sheet, copper tacks, copper leaf, and beads. The artwork is part of an ongoing series exploring birch bark and copper and their roles and symbolism in Ojibwe culture. It was completed September 2016. The dimensions are 36” X 48” X 1.5”.
Set cover photo