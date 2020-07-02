Photo by Patrick Barta
This modular system created by the architects at Resolution: 4 allows them to customize a home’s floor plan by stacking, lining up, and joining factory-built, rectangular modules.
Acclaimed for being sustainable, affordable, and adorable, tiny homes are also superb teachers when it comes to organization and design.
Nestled in the hills of the Smoky Mountains and oriented to prioritize views of the Appalachian Trail, this prefab cabin is constructed out of three shipping containers topped with a generous, double-sided overhang that creates two porches. The upper-level shipping container is available for vacation rentals on Airbnb.
In addition to its sloping, tree-covered lot, what makes the Birch Le Collaboration House so special is the home's large, indoor-outdoor covered porch. The space is an extension of the floor-to-ceiling windows that line the walls of every Hygge Supply home. The Birch Le Collaboration House is also the first Hygge Supply home to be finished in black-stained Thermory pine cladding.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
Created in collaboration with nonprofit Summit Huts Association, the Sister's Cabin by Colorado Timberframe is a timber ski hut perched atop Breckenridge's Baldy Mountain that can only be accessed by a 3.5-mile trek. Due to its remote location, the retreat operates entirely off-grid. It was built with prefabricated timber elements and SIPs airlifted to the site, and it features a luxurious interior that can accommodate 14 people.
Embedded in the desert, this Marmol Radziner–designed prefab home for a Las Vegas casino executive features a James Turrell pyramidal Skyspace structure.
Blu Homes's new prefab in Joshua Tree, California.
Although the SBL was developed in response to the Woolsey Fire and Malibu’s expedited permit process, the units also conform to ADU standards statewide and can be installed in any suitable location.
Smith is sheltering in a funky, cabin-like home just north of Seattle with her 15-year-old son and two rescue pets—Bear, a seven-pound Chihuahua, and Maui, a tortoiseshell cat.
Six world-class chefs invite us into their home kitchens and share the dishes they’re loving right now.
Forest House, an intimate studio for a music composer, was inspired by the experiences of Jean-Cristophe’s father when he built his own music studio.
House Ocho integrated cutting-edge, sustainable design features, much of which was inspired by Jonathan’s father, Dan.
The Tia Ruffle bucket bag by AAKS is crafted from woven raffia in Ghana.
A look back towards the stairwell and entry. The wood ceiling adds warmth to the black and white scheme.
Published by Gestalten and produced by Indoek, Surf Shacks will officially launch to the public on March 7.
