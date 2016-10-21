LAX Theme Building 209 World Way, Westchester Pereira and Luckman's 1961 design for the Los Angeles International Airport is a space-age emblem of the city. Photography by Darren Bradley
Sheats Goldstein House 10104 Angelo View Drive, Los Angeles John Lautner's concrete masterpiece is one of the most dynamic examples of organic architecture to emerge from the 1960s—no wonder it's the first piece of architecture in the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. There's an added bonus for art lovers here: a "Skyspace" by artist James Turrell. Photography by Darren Bradley
Chemosphere 7776 Torreyson Drive, Los Angeles Cantilevered over the edge of a steep slope in the Hollywood Hills, John Lautner's 1960 creation has been compared to a flying saucer. The eight-sided house is supported by a concrete column, one of several ambitious technical decisions Lautner used to create this spectacular home. Photography by Darren Bradley
Ennis House 2607 Glendower Avenue, Los Feliz, Los Angeles Inspired by Mesoamerican temples, the 1924 Ennis House is no stranger to the spotlight: it's appeared in films including "Blade Runner" and "Day of the Locust." Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright and his son Lloyd, the house is made of 27,000 patterned textile concrete blocks. Photography by Darren Bradley
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
"It only cost about $48,000 to build, which was incredibly cheap," says Turner of the Stealth Barn. "We got the Timber Frame Company to supply the shell, then we clad it and fitted out the interior and windows ourselves. The idea was to take the archetypal black tar-painted agricultural building and make an almost childlike icon of that."
The alleyway extends into a full kitchen, where meals can be prepared right beside family gatherings. While the main frame of the home was built with the typical concrete, brick, and steel, the materials for the roof and floor tiles, as well as doors, windows, shelving and interior furnishings, were sourced primarily from demolished Saigon homes.
A dramatic departure from your typical cabin on the lake, this unique retreat adds shades of black to a tiny island awash with local color. A modern brick outdoor fireplace, tall and slim, is flanked by Philippe Starck’s outdoor chairs for Kartell for cozy fireside seating.
For the master bathroom, Moser installed a green marble bath top and green onyx floor tiles. Details such as in-floor heating, an Americh Madison bathtub, and GROHE sink make for a comfortable space.
The sleek master bathroom features a freestanding tub, black mosaic tiles on the floor, and black natural stone on the walls. A natural oak vanity and oak accents add warmth to the otherwise cool and contemporary space, and a glass wall on the opposite side creates a sense of connection with the master bedroom.
Home Renovation Tip: Decide on a Sensible Scope of Work
In the upper-level bathroom, tiles painstakingly fired by DeSimio cover the walls and ceiling.
Benjamin Moore’s “Mountain Peak White” coats the western red cedar walls in the master bathroom, which is detailed with the same Carrara marble countertop seen in the kitchen. Waterworks tile covers the floor, and an Agape tub stands across from a vanity light fixture custom-made by the firm’s interior designer, Erin Martin.
Renovating the old mill was a family effort, and Blee called on his sister Kate, a textile designer based in London, to lend a helping hand with the tile work. Kate's repertoire also extends to building installations, including a ceramic wall in the City and Islington Center for Lifelong Learning in North London. "She had several boxes left over," Blee recalls, "which meant another opportunity to use something that was lying around." The tiles, with finishes ranging from heavy glazes to matte coats, offered textural variety, which brother and sister used to "play around with the idea of reflection from the roof light."
The upstairs showers are particularly ingenious: Operable skylights loom above, and perforated, galvanized-steel platforms open up to spacious, sunken bathtubs.
In the bathroom, Roca wall tile in Rainbow Azul continues the citrus color scheme, and the floor is clad in ceramic plank. The Ikea sinks and faucets also helped the design come in on budget.
Davor (with his wife, Abbe, and son, August) designed the main living and dining pavilion as a double-height space to increase its perceived volume, and added high cubbies for extra storage.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
If letting your bed linens drape onto the floor or the platform bed frame just isn’t your style, keep your bedroom feeling sharp and tidy by tucking your sheets under the mattress and removing any extra blankets or fluffy comforters. A slim, white bed frame such as this one feels skeletal enough to still convey airiness.
The kitchen looks out onto the courtyard. Inside the house, the floors are heated polished concrete. "For the interior, we kept everything as uniform and unarticulated as possible in the living spaces and bedrooms: pale concrete floors to match the walls as close as possible, no baseboards, etc., allowing the focus to be on the objects the house would contain: Tuan’s paintings and photos, the furniture and millwork that they chose," Balaban says.
The bed, also by Hynam, is on casters, allowing ten Hompel to move it to gaze at the stars.
Here you can really see the tilt-up concrete panels that Kurath designed for the space. Each was made to be small enough to go up with a forklift.
While it's not your traditional backsplash material, when properly prepared and treated, wood can make for an effective, functional, and beautiful backsplash. Here, the wood backsplash matches the wood of the nearby kitchen island in an otherwise white kitchen with white cabinetry.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
In the kitchen, the architects reigned in the house’s high ceilings for a more intimate feel; its lower height also tastefully hides unsightly ducting necessary for ventilation. Beneath the bar sit two Kaysa Black Bar Stools by Baxton Studio. A Gessi faucet complements a Blanco Modex sink.
Built-in kitchen cabinets and a monolithic island help keep the space uncluttered. The wall ovens are from Gaggenau.
A double bowl sink is also quite self-explanatory, created either out of one large sink with a divider or from two distinct bowls framed into a single sink.
A matte black kitchen is perfectly in step with the Scandinavian style in this houseboat in the Netherlands. Via The Style Files
The custom zinc cabinets and quartzite countertops of Mark Berryman’s Tribeca apartment reflect the sun as it sets over Manhattan. Workstead designer Robert Highsmith kept the apartment’s original fir beams and painted its existing pipes Onyx by Benjamin Moore. The counter stools are by Sawkille, and the floors are white oak from LV Wood. The range is by Viking.
Richard and his wife, Kristine, sourced the pendants from Craigslist, then had them plated in copper. The appliances are by Viking, and the bar stools are Real Good chairs by Blu Dot. Continuing the material palette, the back patio is furnished with a custom granite-and-steel table and vintage Eames fiberglass chairs.
The adjacent open kitchen is made of mahogany (to match the floors, ceilings, and walls), accented by a volcanic stone backsplash and a Viking gas cooktop.
The kitchen is outfitted with a granite countertop and custom casework; the hardware is by Tom Kundig. Richard and his wife, Kristine, sourced the pendants from Craigslist, then had them plated in copper. The appliances are by Viking, and the bar stools are Real Good chairs by Blu Dot.
