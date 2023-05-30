Dwell House
Instead of air conditioning, triple-glazed sliding windows passively cool the inside.
The primary bath upstairs was outfitted by Water Works.
Brutalist materials like concrete and steel are balanced by the gentleness of the wooden carpentry. Ash wood is used for the cabinetry throughout, from kitchen cabinets to storage units.
The designer-builders chose white oak in a Cathedral cut, embracing its more rustic quality compared to riff-sawn white oak.