The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
Powder room
Mater ensuite with a breathtaking view
Floor Plan of Burbank Remodel by Hub of the House Studio
In the kids' bathroom, Marmoreal flooring with a black background and green, gold, and green spots, a Nickey Kehoe-designed green-and-white shower curtain, pale green Farrow & Ball vanity paint, and brass fixtures add color and playful touches.
Inspired by the house’s California ranch setting and the natural brush of the surrounding foothills, the designer papered one of the walls in the primary bathroom with geometric-patterned wallcovering by Kelly Wearstler for Kravet.