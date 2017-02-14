A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
All the furniture in the home was created out of surplus building materials.
All the furniture in the home was created out of surplus building materials.
Modular corrugated steel protects the house against year-round rain. Home automation company Home Control outfitted the residence with energy-efficient LED lights and zone-specific audio systems.
Modular corrugated steel protects the house against year-round rain. Home automation company Home Control outfitted the residence with energy-efficient LED lights and zone-specific audio systems.
The master suite in Casa Norte enjoys a king bed and an en suite bathroom with a large soaking tub.
The master suite in Casa Norte enjoys a king bed and an en suite bathroom with a large soaking tub.
If sun, surf, and socializing are part of your vacation agenda, then put Casa Comunal at the top of your list for places to visit. Situated on an idyllic Caribbean shoreline on Isla Colon, the largest and northernmost island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in Panama, the modern vacation house enjoys a private beachfront with ample access to the outdoors. “It was important to me to unite travelers, the locals, and nature, and that was the triumvirate behind Casa Comunal,” says Jordan Christopher, the surfer, traveler, and self-taught architect who rallied a team of co-designers and friends to realize the project. Above the beds in Casa Norte (a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit), a net provides additional lounge space for guests to enjoy a book or listen to a record.
If sun, surf, and socializing are part of your vacation agenda, then put Casa Comunal at the top of your list for places to visit. Situated on an idyllic Caribbean shoreline on Isla Colon, the largest and northernmost island in the Bocas del Toro archipelago in Panama, the modern vacation house enjoys a private beachfront with ample access to the outdoors. “It was important to me to unite travelers, the locals, and nature, and that was the triumvirate behind Casa Comunal,” says Jordan Christopher, the surfer, traveler, and self-taught architect who rallied a team of co-designers and friends to realize the project. Above the beds in Casa Norte (a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit), a net provides additional lounge space for guests to enjoy a book or listen to a record.
The hanging beds in Casa Norte recreate the feeling of the surf.
The hanging beds in Casa Norte recreate the feeling of the surf.
Christopher's friend, an engineer at Apple, designed the dining tables and made them on the island.
Christopher's friend, an engineer at Apple, designed the dining tables and made them on the island.
Casa Norte is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, and Casa Sur has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The textiles decorating Casa Comunal's walls were collected during Christopher's travels.
Casa Norte is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit, and Casa Sur has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The textiles decorating Casa Comunal's walls were collected during Christopher's travels.
A local woodworker of the Nove tribe carved this
A local woodworker of the Nove tribe carved this
The open plan compound consists of Casa Norte and Casa Sur, two units that share an atrium entryway with large doors that roll open or closed to join or connect the two spaces. Much of the shape of Casa Comunal derives from the existing flora on the site, which includes many fruit-bearing trees.
The open plan compound consists of Casa Norte and Casa Sur, two units that share an atrium entryway with large doors that roll open or closed to join or connect the two spaces. Much of the shape of Casa Comunal derives from the existing flora on the site, which includes many fruit-bearing trees.
The Treehouse, also part of the Post Ranch Inn, features Cor-ten panels.
The Treehouse, also part of the Post Ranch Inn, features Cor-ten panels.
The thousand-foot cliffs and precipitous mountains of Big Sur, California, have a long history of attracting contrarian thinkers. Taking cues from the flora, fauna, and rocky cliffs of the region, California, Mickey Muennig's brand of organic architecture doesn't stop with the terrain.
The thousand-foot cliffs and precipitous mountains of Big Sur, California, have a long history of attracting contrarian thinkers. Taking cues from the flora, fauna, and rocky cliffs of the region, California, Mickey Muennig's brand of organic architecture doesn't stop with the terrain.
Muennig’s Green House utilizes the western sun of the dramatic Big Sur coastline.
Muennig’s Green House utilizes the western sun of the dramatic Big Sur coastline.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
The interiors of many of Mickey Muennig’s houses emphasize natural building materials such as wood, concrete, and stone.
A Rodrigues house in the Atlantic Forest of Brazil. Photo courtesy Espasso.
A Rodrigues house in the Atlantic Forest of Brazil. Photo courtesy Espasso.
Large banks of windows connect the living room of a family home in El Salvador to the surrounding rainforest.
Large banks of windows connect the living room of a family home in El Salvador to the surrounding rainforest.
The Arnolds’ bedroom and living area float over the hillside, the large windows allowing light to flood in from both sides. A bamboo-enclosed deck sits atop the house’s foundation.
The Arnolds’ bedroom and living area float over the hillside, the large windows allowing light to flood in from both sides. A bamboo-enclosed deck sits atop the house’s foundation.
Set cover photo