The wall opens up over the vanity so that there are views into the bedroom and backyard.
The guest bathroom features modern fixtures, cement-look tile, and subway tile. "This gives the space an elevated feel with high functionality, using some of the most basic materials," says Tarah.
Cheng specified brass schluter inlay between the terrazzo tiles at the floor. "These are installed in an offset Y pattern, which is the first letter of their last name," says the designer.
The custom white oak vanity was given the same treatment as the storage in the family room.
The primary bath has a custom vanity and a textured tile backsplash.
Now, a walk-in shower and soaking tub are tucked under the roof line.
