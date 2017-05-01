Indoor Watering Can is a minimal watering can created by England-based designer George Riding. Handcrafted from brass using traditional silver smithing techniques, this Indoor Watering Can has been designed to enhance the experience of one of the most familiar everyday objects. This was achieved through an exploration of the different actions that define the experience as perceived by the user. These including; pouring, filling, holding and carrying.
Carved Pill Bowl is a minimal bowl created by Valencia-based designer Kutarq Studio for Othr. The bowl features 3D carved asymmetrical recesses that form small storage spaces for coins, jewelry, or food. The recesses were inspired by the shapes created when yogurt is eaten from a spoon. The bowl features six recesses of differing sizes, and will be available in either white or black.
Clou is a minimal design created by Beirut-based designer Richard Yasmine. A nail or “Clou” in French is an extended metallic piece used to connect two objects to each other. It consists of a flat end, sometimes enlarged called a header and a body usually ending with a pointed shape. The following edition consists, one of full body Pentelic (Greek marble) and another of treated iron metal, each forming the shape of an exaggerated flat header and body, connected to a pedestal from the same material. The visual reflects double symbolism; sadism and alliance, in a dramatic but aesthetic appearance together creating one body. When the nail is enforced to penetrate the base, part of its body is buried in this second element or material, once done, the two elements are now attached, regardless the pain they become one.
About her collection of cookware, Tyler comments: “I use accessories as the color in spaces so these items are an integral part of the overall design."
A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a $30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
For the kitchen, Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build an island for storage and to wrap Ikea cabinets with oak for a customized look. He also built a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler’s vast collection of colorful cookware by the likes of Finel, Copco, Cathrineholm, Jens Quistgaard, and Stig Lindberg.
