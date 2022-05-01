Graphic wallpaper continues into the home’s spacious creative studio/office.
In 1978, Lloyd Wright’s Derby House was declared a landmark on the National Register for Historic Places, which means it can’t be modified from its original design or torn down without special permission.
Top 10 Sustainable Homes of 2020: From a carbon-negative cabin to a prefab farmhouse, these resourceful designs captivated readers this year.
The white oak detailing and terrazzo continues on the vanity, which also has a Kohler Purist faucet.
A wall-mounted media cabinet provides a waist-high shelf, and is joined by a Samsung Frame TV. White walls provide negative space, so the room isn’t dominated by the cabinetry. To the left, Jones added a built-in banquette at the windows.
The 1,590-square-foot home sits in the heart of Northern California’s renowned winemaking region.
New appliances, built-in wooden cabinetry, a large picture window, and tiled backsplash and countertops give the large kitchen a modern feel.
“The spacious living/dining/kitchen area all open out onto the surrounding outdoor space with views of the Mayacamas mountains,” says the listing agent.
The midcentury-modern residence at 1290 Sobre Vista Road sits on more than four lush, landscaped acres in Sonoma County, part of Northern California’s renowned winemaking region.
A custom white oak counter supports a Duravit Vero Vanity undermount sink with a Graff M.E. single handle faucet in matte black mounted at the custom mirror. The wallpaper is Thibaut “Imperial Dragon” in Turquoise.
A large island is now central to the space, with a dropped ceiling overhead that’s also functional, for it holds lights and a Miele Ceiling Extractor Range Hood.
The new flooring throughout is cork from Prestige, and a Gubi Semi Pendant in "Matte Black
Raised cabinetry on one side of the dining room makes it harder to see the kitchen’s mess. The designers also inserted a mirror panel adjacent to the windows.
“There’s confusion that the more expensive the design is, the more of a luxury it is. But expensive materials do not make the design,” Edna says.
"To me, the house is all about responding to the climate gracefully, celebrating materials and an innovative assembly process, and using simple moves to accomplish many things at once,
A custom sofa anchors the space, with a custom rug from Armadillo & Co. A Wittus fireplace was designed into the custom millwork.
The upstairs hallway with views into the new family room and a custom runner by Armadillo & Co.
There are decks on all levels of the home. “We utilize them all,” says James. “I use them throughout the day to catch the sun at different times.”
In the living room, Boomerang chairs by Peter Hvidt and Orla Mølgaard-Nielsen face a coffee table by Nicos Zographos. Custom pieces in the style of modular furniture pioneer Harvey Probber include sofas by Ablyss and a corner table by Crockett Woodworks. The Stiffel table lamp was purchased new by Scott’s parents in the early ’60s. The vintage artworks are from the David Cook Galleries in Denver.
Vintage clay lanterns hang at the entry near the golden-yellow front door.
A balcony opens from the living room overlooking the contemplative garden, filled with rhododendrons, camelias, and ferns, and the canyon below.
large office space with a built-in desk designed by the late architect and homeowner is separated from the sleeping area by sliding wall panels.
The narrow kitchen offers plenty of storage with built-in wooden cabinets and long countertops.
Built-in bookshelves and a brick fireplace complement the living room’s wood-paneled walls.
A reading alcove in the living room receives plenty of natural light.
A vintage clay lantern hangs from the rectangular clerestory in the living room.