Although the units come with aluminum cladding by default, CABN offers to different materials at additional cost.
The units feature radiant floor heating that can be controlled through integrated smart home devices.
While the prefabs do not come with plumbing fixtures, appliances, wall trims, cabinets, or waste water systems, customized options can be purchased through CABN.
High performance windows and insulation help to minimize thermal losses and the use of energy generated by the rooftop solar array.
The 540-square-foot MOR.II is the smallest complete model that CABN offers. The two-bedroom SON.DER provides 750 square feet, the three-bedroom HYG.GE 1120 square feet, and the four-bedroom GES.TALT 1850 square feet.
The energy generated by the 8-12kWh solar array on the roof feeds a 5-15Kw battery system, making CABN's prefabs a viable off-the-grid option.
The all-glass exterior of these prefabs have made them popular destinations for part-time rentals online.
The steel-frame structure makes this prefab durable for all weather.
The company recently partnered with WonderInn to create this vacation experience, which overlooks a mountain vista in Norway. These homes are currently available in 25 countries.
The bedroom of the Vermont residence has unobstructed views.
The interior features heated floors alongside a kitchenette, dining area, and bedroom.
Each unit is outfitted with an irrigation system to help maintain the rooftop plants. Cutwork envisions chains and stacks of the PolyRoom units forming intrinsically biophilic communities.
The sink can be hidden beneath a folding cabinet—already stowed away in the image above—allowing even the kitchen to adapt to different activities.
In addition to housing shelves and cabinets, the millwork nook conceals a bed that drops down from the ceiling.
The prefabs are built on a metal screw pile foundation. Not only is it more affordable than concrete, but it shortens on-site work to one day. In case clients would prefer to manage the installation themselves, aux box offers free consultation.
aux box offers to add customized features, like the decking and fence pictured above, to their prefabs so long as the requested additions align with their values.
While infrared in the ceilings and electrical heating beneath the floors are included in the unit, mini AC/heat pumps are offered for an additional $3.3k CAD. Other upgrades include exterior outlets and screen doors.
The RD24 with the deck, access ladder, and solar roof extended. Bikes can be stored on the rear.
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
The double-height wall of windows in the living room looks out on the property and was a big draw on their first walk-through.
Francis and RJ relax at home with their two young children.