The elegant retreat combines contemplative spaces with a sense of drama.
Large sliding glass doors allow daylight to fill the living room. Smaller windows are placed in the kitchen area and the sleeping loft. The exterior is clad in heart pine which needs very little up-keep and is known for its strength and hardness.
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).