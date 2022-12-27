“We knew we had to connect the exterior to the interior,” says Juilland, who added the large window to the living room and French doors to make it easy to get in and out from the kitchen. The custom picnic table is custom-made from Ben Dagitz.
Lutron Sivoia automatic roller shades in a custom valance were mounted to the window mullions, which were also painted Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron.” The sofa is the Kasala Venice five-piece modular sofa tucked up against bespoke cabinetry by Beechtree Woodworks.
The new structural support at the island is a slim intervention that enabled the firm to open up the kitchen to the rest of the home.
The preserved brick chimney was exposed and cleaned up in the remodel. A classic Smeg range and exhaust hood create a pleasing contrast with the contemporary Kerf cabinetry.
The house retained its same basic form in front, part of a lush West Seattle neighborhood.
Now, an eight-foot sliding door brings light into the kitchen and enables fluid movement between inside and out. The wider steps can serve as seats during a party, and they make for a graceful transition to the yard.