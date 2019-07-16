Constructed of geometric shapes that are both soft and free of sharp corners, the Wing sofa gracefully rests on an almost out-of-sight cast-metal base, giving off the impression it’s floating on air. Designed by Antonio Citterio, the sofa’s sleek proportions make it a contemporary style statement in both residential and hospitality projects.
Reclaimed Douglas fir lines the 11-foot-tall ceilings, while stone-tiled floors with built-in radiant heating are located underfoot.
A spectacular southeast-facing view greets guests in the great room. Full-height Fleetwood glazed doors pivot open to connect the living spaces with nature outside.
Surrounded by glass panels, the deck has an infinity-edge effect.
The living area features a Le Bombole ’07 sofa by Mario Bellini for B&amp;B Italia, a Chieftan chair by Finn Juhl, and a rotating hanging stove by FireOrb. The poufs are by Tazi Designs.
On an undulating stretch of California coastline, a hidden guesthouse runs free of the grid. "The house is elemental," says project architect Dan Weber of Santa Barbara–based firm Anacapa, who collaborated on the project with designer Steve Willson. "We endeavored to make it out of materials that would wear and take on a patina over time, so they could feel like part of the landscape." Unfinished steel, board-formed concrete, and glass continue inside, where rich black walnut—used for ceilings, cabinetry, and furniture—provides an inviting contrast. "On a foggy day, you want that feeling of warmth around you," says Margaret. Brass fixtures complement the deep-hued wood.
A kitchen backsplash idea that will never go out of style is a slab of marble that matches your countertop. In this home, the stone counter and backsplash cut from the same slab of Vermont marble, achieving a continuous graphic pattern.
Conceived as an escape from city living, this 2,580-square-foot prefab comprises two primary and 11 secondary modules, while the 290-square-foot guest cabins consist of single modules craned into place atop concrete piers.
Architect Jim Garrison of Brooklyn-based Garrison Architects was asked to design a retreat for visiting families on an idyllic lakeside expanse of land at a boarding school for troubled teens, Star Commonwealth in Albion, Michigan. To drastically reduce academic interruption and cut site noise, Garrison decided early on to create an 1,100-square-foot modular building dubbed Koby, with two bedrooms on opposite sides of the structure and a common dining area in the middle “as a therapeutic space for families to gather and eat together.”
"The building is arranged on a 9.8-foot structural grid, which is expressed both internally and externally to give clarity and order to the composition," says Chapman from OB Architecture.
An entrance hall, gallery, and double-height staircase connect the two wings, which frame views of the serene garden.
A zinc-cladding system has been incorporated above the north-facing wall as a reference to the agricultural buildings in the local area.
Durable Iroko timber—which when weathered, will match the color tone of the surrounding buildings—has been chosen as cladding for the internal courtyard elevations.
A bathroom skylight increases the sense of space.
The exterior is a mix of wood and stone, and the ground floor is clad in locally-quarried Algonquin limestone around the perimeter.
Dining Area with Bar Beyond. Backsplash by Artist.
With respect to the sloping meadow, the home is designed to coexist and therefore never breaks the ridgeline.
Blu Homes cofounder Bill Haney considers his company’s mission to be twofold: “Prefab 2.0 means using technology to serve customers more efficiently and provide the highest possible customer service.”
© Diego Medina
PHOTO: Katie Martinez Design
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
Villa a Selva di Val Gardena
The house gracefully marries modern and ancient, as seen in the master bedroom, where a custom-built mirrored storage unit divides the sleeping and bathing areas.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
Overhangs around the perimeter help prevent interior heat buildup and glare.
The dining area features sliding glass doors by Fleetwood. Interior designer Toni Ambus paired a reclaimed sycamore table by Dekayu with Lea dining chairs by Roberto Barbieri for Zanotta. A Broom pendant by Brand van Egmond lights the room.
Concealed speakers from James Loudspeaker, scattered throughout the indoor and outdoor rooms, let the residents stream music from their phones. A trio of love seats and a coffee table from Henry Hall’s Tru/Pure collection form another outdoor room.
Throughout the Sunnybrook residence, stacked stone and cut Leuders limestone anchors the structure to its natural setting. To create the transparent facade, SHM Architects chose to include a selection of options from Marvin Windows and Doors including Ultimate Casements and Ultimate Casement Picture Windows. Lohr designed a custom frosted front door to block any direct lines of sight from the street. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
