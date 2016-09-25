Warm tones and soft surfaces characterize the living room of the R+F apartment in Bellem, Belgium. (Check back next week to see the full story of this converted factory building posted online!) With its inviting fireplace and piles of blankets, this cozy room is most alluring to design buffs that love a relaxing night in. You are driven and focused during the day, so the clean, hard, modern lines of this room appeal to your desire for organization; but when you come home, all you want is to curl up on the couch with a book or the TV remote to unwind from the stress of the day.
“[We wanted to] discover and leverage the latent potential hidden under all the unpleasantness,” Young says. “The living room had a nice scale to it. The orientation was set up with a good relationship to the sun and the yard.” A custom sofa and vintage chairs surround a Platner table.
Just because your kitchen is on the smaller side doesn’t mean you can’t make it as efficient and effective as possible.
Untethered from the walls, the kitchen appears to float anchorless in the center of the room. The stainless steel appliances don’t have handles to keep the look uncluttered. The island made of poured concrete offers pop-up power outlets as charging stations for electronics. LED lights help reduce energy needs.
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.
