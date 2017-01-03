In the photos that follow, we take a look at the product offerings inspired by the house, which Yeon designed when he was only 27 years old.
In the photos that follow, we take a look at the product offerings inspired by the house, which Yeon designed when he was only 27 years old.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
A LEED Platinum status house retrofitted by Kaufmann.
The Axiom 2340 model features a deck space off the great room and light-filled, high-ceilinged living spaces.
The Axiom 2340 model features a deck space off the great room and light-filled, high-ceilinged living spaces.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
Jim Olson's #cabin at Longbranch Washington #olsonkundig
In 2015, Vipp introduced a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter. It's equipped with a freestanding island from the brand's kitchen line.
In 2015, Vipp introduced a 592-square-foot prefab unit called Shelter. It's equipped with a freestanding island from the brand's kitchen line.
Set cover photo