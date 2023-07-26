Dwell House
140 Heather Lane in Princeton, New Jersey, is currently listed for $1,195,000 by Linda Twining of Callaway Henderson Sotheby's International Realty.
The expansive great room serves as the heart of the home, complete with cedar-paneled cathedral ceilings and glass doors that connect the space to a large adjacent deck.
"The historic property features exquisite interior-exterior flow
The kitchen sits near the main entry and features long countertops and new appliances. As part of the remodel, the old door recess was converted into cabinets to offer more storage.