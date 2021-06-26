“Public interior and exterior spaces have been arranged to enable free flow from one space to another,” says Joseph. “One can feel the total length and width of the property by standing at the heart of the home, the kitchen island.”
Shaded by an awning from TSM Systems and furnished with Sol y Luna pieces from Design Within Reach, the rear patio is a favorite spot for meals.
The expansive living space is bright and airy and opens to the central courtyard.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
Upon entering the front door, guests and residents are welcomed inside via the sunny atrium—a signature feature in Eichler homes. Lush greenery fills the space, creating an instant connection with nature.
The curvy shape of this pink sofa gives it a fun, playful quality.
The renovation restored the original brick and steel fireplace.
Silvano Zamò, third-generation winemaker at Le Vigne di Zamò winery, and his wife Brigitte tasked architecture firm GEZA with a holiday home on a hilltop location in the tiny northern Italian village of Camporosso, not far from the ski resort Monte Lussari.
Another peek at the wraparound terrace, which is designed for incredible indoor/outdoor entertaining.
This isn’t your grandmother’s needlework: MOMDALF's images take on themes of death and rebirth—think snakes, dripping blood, and skeletons, and florals.
The chef's kitchen is fitted with a Miele dishwasher, a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer, a Viking range, and a water filtration system. The emerald cabinets are accented by the brass backsplash, hardware, and counters.
The kitchen area was originally an open entryway with a pair of chairs, says LaValle. "It was lovely, but nobody used it. We quickly decided to turn it into a kitchenette and moved the entrance and lounge area to the other side of the space."
The corrugated metal walls carry inside at special moments, such as in the master bedroom.
Four bedrooms and four bathrooms span two structures, with a guest wing and main residence. The Aspen, Colorado, home is 4,300 square feet.
Nine shipping containers form the basis of this new multigenerational house near Denver.
The upper floor wraps the main living space below, allowing for picturesque views from both levels of the home. Coffee bean tables by Holly Hunt sit atop a silk Tai Ping rust carpet, adjacent to a custom Living Divani Sofa.
The complex is an accumulation of the original Breuer structure and respectful additions that continue the original legacy and architectural character.
This double A-frame Eichler was renovated by Phoenix–based Mackenzie Collier Interiors. Joanne Encarnacion's office is located in the atrium, on the opposite side of her husband's. Graphic bursts of black and white are complemented by greenery and positive affirmations.
To blur the line between indoors and outdoors, San Francisco–based Klopf Architecture integrated glass doors that organically separate the living area from the patio.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
The home features a generous wrap-around terrace with access off the great room.
Says the architect, James Wagman Architect, “Our client, a sculptor, also required the additional space to accommodate her artwork. A custom helix staircase became the central focus with various upgrades throughout. Special attention was paid to decorative details and finishes to complement her metal sculpture decorating her home.”