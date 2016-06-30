The decidedly industrial exterior features smooth dark gray stucco, a custom steel mesh wall, and a metal spiral staircase leading from the ground floor to the roof deck. The clients love the industrial look because it feels raw and natural to them. The footprint of the new addition lies at the rear of the existing home, and the dark exterior helps seamlessly integrate the new structure into the natural slope of the land. According to architect John Klopf, the new addition acts as a spatial backdrop for the existing structure, “receding visually out of respect for the original home.”