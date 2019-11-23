The rustic wood used for the open shelving was sourced locally, and a carpenter based in the area made the cabinetry.
A Kohler sink and drain accompany a Waterworks faucet under the new window. The custom cabinetry is painted with Farrow and Ball’s Light Gray, and the rug is from Lawrence of La Brea.
The new layout feels more open and spacious, thanks in part to strategic open shelving and chicken wire on the cabinet fronts. All of the bowls and boards are by Elsie Green, and the ceramics are from Jenni Kayne.
“We went with marble counters, using leftover materials to create a marble sink in one of the bathrooms on the main floor,” she says.
Tucked into one end of the house, a desk by Florence Knoll displays Stacey’s mid-century pottery.