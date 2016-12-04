The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Architect William Carpenter, glimpsed in his second-floor design studio, built Lightroom 2.0 to sit unobtrusively among its 1920s neighbors in Decatur.
Architect William Carpenter, glimpsed in his second-floor design studio, built Lightroom 2.0 to sit unobtrusively among its 1920s neighbors in Decatur.
The sunken bathtub in George Nakashima’s Sanso Villa mimics the shape of a swimming pool on the grounds. His daughter, Mira Nakashima, took over the studio after his death and now lives and works on the property. “A Japanese garden often has a central pond derived from the character for ‘heart’ or ‘spirit,’ and this may be an abstraction of that character,” she says of the tub’s sculptural form.
The sunken bathtub in George Nakashima’s Sanso Villa mimics the shape of a swimming pool on the grounds. His daughter, Mira Nakashima, took over the studio after his death and now lives and works on the property. “A Japanese garden often has a central pond derived from the character for ‘heart’ or ‘spirit,’ and this may be an abstraction of that character,” she says of the tub’s sculptural form.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
“When we first set out on this crazy adventure, we always pictured parking Woody in a place like this,” Brian says. “We honestly couldn’t have imagined it would be this spectacular.”
Jean-Christophe Aumas outfitted a vintage steel-frame sofa by George Nelson in navy blue fabric from Kvadrat and hung one of his own photos just above it. The lamp to the left of the sofa is a 1960s design found at a Lisbon flea market, and to the right of the sofa is a Two-Arms rotating sconce by the mid-century French designer Serge Mouille. Photo by Christian Schaulin.
Jean-Christophe Aumas outfitted a vintage steel-frame sofa by George Nelson in navy blue fabric from Kvadrat and hung one of his own photos just above it. The lamp to the left of the sofa is a 1960s design found at a Lisbon flea market, and to the right of the sofa is a Two-Arms rotating sconce by the mid-century French designer Serge Mouille. Photo by Christian Schaulin.
Räsymatto bedding by Marimekko in the studio is complemented by a green Anglepoise lamp from Sydney boutique Planet Furniture.
Räsymatto bedding by Marimekko in the studio is complemented by a green Anglepoise lamp from Sydney boutique Planet Furniture.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
Zames carved out a small custom office area under the stairs that lead up to the roof.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
Elqui Domos - Observatories Rooms Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile We were born in 2005 to fulfill its owners desire to observe and enjoy the grandeur of the skies of the Elqui Valley. We realized that the forms and philosophy of the geodesic constructions, domes, were perfect for our objective and it was thus that we defined the basic requirements for the final design: the bed should be located in the highest place and have a roof over it that can be opened in order to watch the stars at leisure. This, while providing all the comfort needed in the room so that nothing may disturb the sensations that such an experience can produce. “Observatories” were created 5 years later, their architectural design achieved similar effects to those of the domes with regards to observing the skies from them and also being able to enjoy the different views of the valley. We aim at being a magical place of rest, introspection, and observation. Our objective is to provide a unique experience in our beautiful Elqui Valley. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/370208
Elqui Domos - Observatories Rooms Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile We were born in 2005 to fulfill its owners desire to observe and enjoy the grandeur of the skies of the Elqui Valley. We realized that the forms and philosophy of the geodesic constructions, domes, were perfect for our objective and it was thus that we defined the basic requirements for the final design: the bed should be located in the highest place and have a roof over it that can be opened in order to watch the stars at leisure. This, while providing all the comfort needed in the room so that nothing may disturb the sensations that such an experience can produce. “Observatories” were created 5 years later, their architectural design achieved similar effects to those of the domes with regards to observing the skies from them and also being able to enjoy the different views of the valley. We aim at being a magical place of rest, introspection, and observation. Our objective is to provide a unique experience in our beautiful Elqui Valley. www.airbnb.com/roo...
Treehouse with ocean view Aptos, CA, United States Enjoy your ocean view among the treetops. We're in Santa Cruz County next to a Redwood State Forest, 2 miles from the beach and 8 miles from downtown. New! 7x7 magazine featured us: 7 Chic Tree Houses Give All New Meaning to Spring Escapes https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/4950937
Treehouse with ocean view Aptos, CA, United States Enjoy your ocean view among the treetops. We're in Santa Cruz County next to a Redwood State Forest, 2 miles from the beach and 8 miles from downtown. New! 7x7 magazine featured us: 7 Chic Tree Houses Give All New Meaning to Spring Escapes www.airbnb.com/roo...
Set cover photo