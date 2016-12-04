Elqui Domos - Observatories Rooms
Paiguano, Coquimbo, Chile
We were born in 2005 to fulfill its owners desire to observe and enjoy the grandeur of the skies of the Elqui Valley.
We realized that the forms and philosophy of the geodesic constructions, domes, were perfect for our objective and it was thus that we defined the basic requirements for the final design: the bed should be located in the highest place and have a roof over it that can be opened in order to watch the stars at leisure. This, while providing all the comfort needed in the room so that nothing may disturb the sensations that such an experience can produce.
“Observatories” were created 5 years later, their architectural design achieved similar effects to those of the domes with regards to observing the skies from them and also being able to enjoy the different views of the valley.
We aim at being a magical place of rest, introspection, and observation. Our objective is to provide a unique experience in our beautiful Elqui Valley.
