Before: Segulja and Spitzer bought this 1960 cottage located in Highland Lakes, New Jersey, a private lake community that was developed in the 1930s for vacationing New Yorkers. The area has five lakes, with a total of seven beaches.
During: The first year, the friends got to work with demolition, permitting, and getting the framing in place. Here’s an early shot of the rear addition going into place.
An architect reimagines an outdated brick garage by designing a graceful new family home atop its foundation.
The sunlit entryway opens from an enclosed courtyard that separates the home from the street. French doors and an overhead skylight provide natural light.