Workstead wall-mounted lamps illuminate a photo from Cloud Series by Matthew Williams. The bench is by Hugh Acton.
Custom kitchen cabinetry was designed by Workstead and fabricated by the firm’s go-to woodworker Bartenschlager.
The Viking gas range is shown in Cotton White and finished in polished brass details to match the Workstead-designed hood.
A Rohl faucet was stripped and replated in brushed brass. The modern fixtures prove a lovely contrast to the American walnut countertops and original Rosenthal dishware.
Brass has been a popular metal for doorknobs for years: its versatility and resistance to rust make it suitable for all uses.
In the heart of Poblenou, a neighborhood in Barcelona that was once the epicenter of industry in the 19th century, rising real estate prices mean that people are finding better ways to maximize small apartments. One such apartment is Poblenou in 3 acts. Like a play that unfolds in three scenes, this 807-square-foot apartment is divided into three functional zones that each have their own story to tell.
The sides of the cabinets are clad in sweet chestnut; their faces are painted a custom shade of green by Dulux. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Nick got his wish of being able to watch the surf from the bathtub with the insertion of a sliver window in the master bath. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
The Marmol Radziner–designed James Perse showroom in Malibu provided aesthetic inspiration for Jacobson, who outfitted his place with furnishings from the brand.
"I love the art deco architecture of Miami Beach and all the midcentury buildings. We're not that far away from Miami, so I thought if that architecture works very well over there and we have the exact same climate, why not bring that kind of architecture and revive it in Tulum," says Haag, who kept design-savvy travelers in mind while developing the hotel.
Explore a new, stylish, and surprisingly affordable boutique hotel in Tulum, Mexico, that offers midcentury Miami vibes in the middle of the jungle. Once a quiet little Mexican fishing village, the town of Tulum in the state of Quintana Roo has evolved into a laid-back beach destination that has become the topic of many travel conversations. Located just one-and-a-half hours by car from Cancun International Airport, Tulum sees loads of visitors each year who come to enjoy its sunshine and sandy beaches.
The kitchen is completely open to the main living area and features a custom birch pegboard wall. Eames dining chairs accent the space.
Replacing the old toilet with a wall-hung Duravit model continues the floating theme, which is echoed by the custom recessed magazine caddy. The room’s sole freestanding piece is a glass-sided cabinet from Restoration Hardware. The diamond-shaped tile is from the Dwell collection at Heath Ceramics.
Husband-and-wife ceramic artists, Dear Human, baked x-shaped decals into store-bought Olympia Tile before arranging them in the kids’ bathroom. The tub is by Bette and the sink, set in a Corian countertop, is by Duravit.
The den’s first-production Eames Desk Unit (EDU) was “rescued” from a Gregory Ain house.
One tree had to be cut down to make way for the house, so Rahman salvaged two sections of the trunk, had them painted white, and repurposed them as coffee tables.
In the bathroom, a thin pane of glass separates the shower; an Aquaplane sink by Lacava hovers above a built-in vanity illuminated by a lean Adelphi light by Oxygen Lighting; and blue-green glass penny tiles by Terra Verre decorate the floor. The absence of a door, combined with windows on two sides, makes the bathroom feel like a continuation of the overall space.
PATH partnered with local woodworkers Benjamin Klebba, of Phloem Studio, and Bren Reis, of Earthbound Industries, to build furniture and cabinetry into the walls.
“Our desire was to have the spaces appear as though they were carved from a single block of wood, with the movable pieces an integral part of the overall composition,” says Vincent. “This created a feeling of seamlessness.”
The guest bedroom features a custom bed and headboard by Henstein’s Custom Cabinets of Clackamas, Oregon, outfitted with bedding from the Terra Nova collection by Jack Lenor Larsen for Martex.
Glass doors grant the bedroom an immediate connection to the water.
Outside, larch-wood shutters offer the residents privacy.
The kids’ room of the Milford Residence in Portland, Oregon is outfitted with a cheerful orange Case Study daybed from Modernica and a selection of vintage maps and artwork.
Kelly Milford helps son Adam out of the hot tub nestled on a wood deck in back of the house. The exterior paint is Wrought Iron by Benjamin Moore.
Rustic meets modern in this bedroom, where white track lighting beautifully illuminates a black wall and serves as accent lighting for vintage wall art.
A converted attic in a turn-of-the-century building in Berlin’s Charlottenburg neighborhood asks over $4 million. If you’re looking for a modern retreat in an old-world setting, cast your sights on this charming loft in the west Berlin neighborhood of Charlottenburg, known for its distinguished selection of shopping, dining, theaters, and museums.
The bathroom was creatively composed using inexpensive Quarella Calacatta floor tiles, a Villery & Boch wall-mounted sink, and a Reece Sabine bath. Brass electroplated fixtures and FLOS Mini Glo Ball wall lights add a touch of sass to an otherwise understated space.
The full-height cabinets offer plenty of nooks and crannies where household goods can be hidden away. “Carefully considered storage provides space for each family member’s essentials, yet limits consumption and places greater value on the objects that they have chosen to live with,” Cousins says.
