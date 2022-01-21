The driveway brings residents together. “We were hoping there would be people with similar values moving in,” says Michael, resident—and that turned out to be the case. One neighbor owns a street wear shop; another has talked about starting a board game night. Two other toddlers also live in the complex—built-in buds for Michael's son, Nathan.
Irregular milled perforations form intriguing light wells in the skin of the house.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
Constructed out of structural insulated panels (SIPS), the Element House is a modular building that was designed to operate independently of public utilities by instead employing passive systems and on-site energy generation. The house functions as a guesthouse and visitor center for Star Axis, a nearby land art project by the artist Charles Ross in New Mexico.
This photo and the next are two very different modern bathroom vanities with mirrors. Here, a Rejuvenation mirror with brass accents reflects those throughout the guesthouse, including in the Waterworks taps and Workstead pendants.