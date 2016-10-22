Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. A painting by Richard Wright and a sofa by Paolo Piva for B&B Italia dominate the family room.
The "hemicycle" layout of the house is one of only 12 or 13 similar structures designed by Frank Lloyd Wright around the world.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
The BeoVision Horizon adjusts light It can access online h
A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
San Francisco 1915 World’s Fair, Panama-Pacific International Exposition, Palace of Fine Arts, Grand Rotunda Entrance, 2015. Photo by Jade Doskow
Montreal 1967 World’s Fair, Man and His World, Habitat ’67, Day View, 2012.
Photo by Jade Doskow
Recalling the form of an airplane engine, his cylindrical D2V2 pendant hovers above his sculptural Easy Rider, a mobile desk-seat hybrid set on castors.
Urbem lighting collection by Jenner Studio at Area Sciesa.
More hand-woven lighting by S.C. Vizcarra.
Frame light in Mint by Iacoli and McAllister. A powder-coated steel frame gives these spare pendant lights shape via negative space. Available in three sizes and six colors.
VINTAGE LIGHTING STRING
Just because the sun sets doesn't mean the party has to end. Create the perfect ambiance with these vintage light strings from Restoration Hardware.