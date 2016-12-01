Whether your home office consists of a designated room or a tight corner in your kitchen, there are certain key strategies for making the most of it.
By acting as both the designer and general contractor, MARK+VIVI was able to complete the renovation for just $150 per square foot.
Collaborating with Arauco, the Andes House tested the durability of cholguán by exposing it to liquid. To their surprise, they found the material survived but bent gently, revealing that it could be shaped to divide offices.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry.
Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
A work station in the couple's office.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Every Dwell photo is now a place for discovery and discussion.