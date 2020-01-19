Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
Amagansett Modular House by MB Architecture
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
After an unprecedented year of earthquakes, hurricanes, and fires, a bright light has been shed on the benefits of building with concrete.
A bridge spans the home’s steep site for street access.
A bridge spans the home’s steep site for street access.
Set cover photo