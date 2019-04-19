Looking for the best products to organize and spruce up your space this spring? We’ve got you covered with our top picks for affordable cleaning supplies and storage options.
Approached by clients who wanted to simplify their lifestyle and reconnect with the landscape, Phoenix-based Wendell Burnette Architects designed the Hidden Valley Desert House as a “long pavilion for living.”
In some parts of the ancient city, the streets run above these subterranean cave homes.
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.