We love this sleek home office design layout, where steel details contrast mesquite flooring throughout the home, including at the pathway to the "crow’s nest" office. It's also a great option if you're looking for home office ideas for small spaces.
Platner worked for Eero Saarinen in the early 1960s, overlapping with Kevin Roche, Cesar Pelli, Robert Venturi, Ralph Rapson, Gunnar Birkerts, Niels Diffrient, and photographer Balthazar Korab.
Two converted shipping containers (left) now house offices for Shoup’s design/build firm. “Perhaps the most successful aspect of turning this into a place to live and an office rather than just have this shop space was moving it towards real indoor-outdoor living,” he says. Taya Shoup, a landscape designer, has refined her husband’s vision for the property with a courtyard and plantings. Photo by building Lab inc.
A familiar scene in the Benoit home: Peter paints at the Steelcase desk—"I do all my work here," he says—while Ando sits nearby, waiting for attention.
They restored small alcoves to rooms including the office (shown here) and living room and worked carefully with the existing windows. They also hunted down a craftsman, Marc Ablasou, to install oak floors in a herringbone pattern—a touch that subtly complicates Safdie’s aesthetic. In the office, the mirrored console is vintage and the Grand Prix chair is by Arne Jacobsen for Fritz Hansen.
Yuko Shibata, a Tokyo architect, wanted more shelf space in her home office, so she added a plywood door with built-in bookshelves that opens into her bedroom to form a reading nook. Glimpsed from the adjacent room, the space looks larger than it actually is, thanks to the bright green walls. Photo by Ryohei Hamada.
The facade was outfitted with a commercial-grade storefront window.
A communal space at the WeWork lab, on the 4th floor of 175 Varick St.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
For this tiny house in the Belgian forest, a little extra square footage comes in the form of a glassed-in addition with a stellar view. The added space is home to an office.
Floor-to-ceiling windows from Marvin fill most of the ground level, including a number of 90 degree corner windows that maximize views and help capture light from multiple angles. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
To enhance the home's floating effect, the rear yard features a pool that conceptually emerges from additional small pools of water that extend from under the house. Once the water reaches the backyard, it then flows over the infinity edge and back onto the landscape. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
Throughout the Sunnybrook residence, stacked stone and cut Leuders limestone anchors the structure to its natural setting. To create the transparent facade, SHM Architects chose to include a selection of options from Marvin Windows and Doors including Ultimate Casements and Ultimate Casement Picture Windows. Lohr designed a custom frosted front door to block any direct lines of sight from the street. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.
The two basalt layers, meanwhile, showcase American black maple and polished concrete floors.
Inside the home, each volume tonally matches its exterior. The stucco-clad upper floor, which contains mostly private quarters, prominently features white oak casework.
Lodged in a hillside along the arid U.S.-Mexico border, an earthy family home absorbs grand vistas of El Paso, Texas, as well as Juárez, Mexico. A lap pool extends toward a canyon.
“When you’re working on something inexpensive and then decide you don’t like it, fine. You’re not tearing down millions of kroners worth of work.” —Mette Lyng Hansen
Small kettles and metal pots rest and hang on a wooden shelf in the kitchen.
The simple, pared-down aesthetic and the open-ended time frame of the project—along with the couples’ building and design skills—helped Odgård and Lyng Hansen achieve their renovation on a miniscule budget, with a project outline that ebbed and flowed with Odgård’s professional successes in product design.
A black side table rests outside the bedroom hallway.
With a few small changes and regular maintenance, existing buildings are some of the most sustainable around.
Lyng Hansen steamed and framed remnants of 19th-century wallpaper found during the renovation.
In the kitchen area and throughout the home, Mads Odgård, shown here, and Mette Lyng Hansen mixed Odgård’s pieces, such as the Odgård kettle for Raadvad and custom table, with Ikea basics and the Workshop pendant lamp by Louis Poulsen.
On an 18th-century farmstead in rural Sweden, two Copenhagen designers handcraft a summerhouse that seamlessly melds the modern and the traditional.
One of the few designer pieces in the home, a set of four Michael Thonet coffee house chairs,
from 1859, offer a simple seating solution. The dining table, designed by Odgård, was built from a 109-year-old oak tree, which was harvested and milled locally.
The carefully organized workstation is a nod to scoutmaster rooms, complete with a traditional office chair and antique Adirondack desk.
Art and games throughout the space invoke camp memories. Much of the art and accessories, like the photographs above, come from the Camp Wandawega Land of Nod collaboration.
The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
A corral fire pit brings everyone together, whether it’s to roast marshmallows or listen to some acoustic tunes.
Miniature donkeys and alpacas roam the land freely.
Also available is the Marrakech yurt, which fits two adults with a queen bed and a blow up bed.