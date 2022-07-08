Subscribe to Dwell
The organic placement of the windows echoes the knots on the trunks of the surrounding trees.
Pale-green tiles in the en suite bath match the curtains separating the bedroom from the study.
A drawing by book author, professor, and architect David Heymann depicts the home and its central courtyard.
Main bathroom shower area
Main bathroom
Main bathroom to bedroom connection
Main bathroom
Main bedroom suite closet
Main bedroom suite
The roof was extended over an outdoor patio to give it cover and ensure that it’s a comfortable space on both hot, sunny days, and in the rainy spring, or fall.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The house is oriented north-south, with the broad side of the structure facing east-west. This guarantees not only gorgeous views of the sunset, but also minimizes wind exposure.
The 82-foot-long pool gets quite a lot of use by Jeff and Millie, and especially by the kids, who are both on the local swim team.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The wall on the left was completely rebuilt to include more effective storage, including a pantry and place for cleaning supplies. Deeper storage, and the refrigerator, are on the right.
In the kitchen, a staircase with a wood backbone supports floating glass treads. The home’s main entrance is located on the top level, due to the property’s incline.
Ceramic tile flooring mixes with local stone in the living room.