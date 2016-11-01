Propeller Modern Owner Lorn Dittfeld loved Eamas as much as the next guy, but wanted to create a store that focused on challenging contemporary work.
Family Turned & Painted Wood Figures by Niels Lofstrom “Niels is in the neighborhood of 70 years old. I found him at the Milan furniture fair surrounded by these young up-and-comers. He had a booth that was like five feet square in this funky little building amongst people a third his age, and it was exceptional. There’s such a humble nobility to this work, all hand-turned on a lathe, all hand painted. There’s a classic Swedish simplistic sense to the form. It’s a wonderful little family. It’s about the objects, but it’s also the expression of a guy who’s done this his entire life. And it’s a long life at this point.”
The bathroom’s width and reinforced handrails accommodate Wansbrough’s needs.
“Keeping the kitchen and bathrooms simple saved money for the important things,” Harkness explains. They went with a soothing color palette and hardware from Reece.
In the bathroom beneath the stairs, copper fixtures and subway tile feel at once sensitive to the home's roots and very of the moment. It is this attention to cohesiveness that the Don't Move Improve! award seeks to recognize.
