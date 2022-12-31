SubscribeSign In
The kitchen now has much more counter space, thanks to the new layout, with a quartz slab Rossi found on “super sale.” The pantry doors are repurposed, and the backsplash is a terracotta tile that the designer has had in storage since 2017.
Sited on a remote, forested plot two hours from San José, Costa Rica, this home was designed with spiritual transcendence in mind—along with off-grid sustainability. When architect María de la Paz Alice of <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Mazpazz Arquitectur</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">a first saw the plot in the mountains of Palmichal de Acosta, she was skeptical due to its inaccessibility. Luckily for the client—a film producer and ocean conservationist who dreamed of a place where she could disconnect—the architect was game to take on the project. Casa Salvaje, or Wild House, is an entirely autonomous stone-and-concrete home that uses geometric openings to frame its tranquil surroundings. Teaming up with interior designer Ileana Guerrero—who worked with local artisans to craft custom furnishings for the living spaces—and landscape designer Jorge Salgado, the project is a breathtaking example of architecture that connects to the earth. The home’s entrance, which the architect refers to as “the vortex,” takes the form of a concrete cube with two prominent circular openings. Crystals encrusted in the floor capture and reflect the light that passes through the overhead oculus from the sun and moon. “As you walk in, the circular window framing the mountain view is the focal point, and the sky window above immediately connects you to your surroundings,” says the architect. “I strive to create spaces that will benefit and expand people emotionally and spiritually, just as much as they do aesthetically.”</span>
“This is a house that connects two gardens in a surrounding environment and three gardens inside the interior,” says the firm.
New cherry paneling and flooring throughout complements the original Douglas fir exposed beams.
The sunroom in the ADU boasts a clear polycarbonate ceiling with millwork adding storage and concealing the washer-dryer.
Glass sliders running the length of the interior can close off the living space, or retract for a wide-open connection to the dining area, patio, and pool.
The vintage chairs are by Hans Wegner, while the table, cabinets, and the rest of the furnishings in the home were designed and built by Doug.
Fin cladding defines the exterior of the house.
