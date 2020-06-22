A George Nelson bubble light hangs above the eat-in portion of the kitchen, and glass sliders connect the space to the outdoors.
Louis Poulson PH-5 pendant lights hang above the center kitchen island. The updates introduced plenty of storage—full-height cabinets surround the refrigerator.
The master bedroom.
Less laborious than installing windows and more energy-efficient than turning on electric lights, tubular skylighting is a creative, sustainable design solution for brightening dim rooms.
In the bedroom, an open closet with built-in shelving leads to the master bathroom. Thinking of all the loft's components as part of a whole was critical to the renovation. "The space is clean and simple, but that is only possible because of the attention paid to eliminating visual clutter that often comes from typical detailing," Breitner says. "The HVAC, floor outlets, door detailing, wall reveal base, recessed glazing channel, and radiator covers could look like clutter. We integrated it into the architecture." Photo by Frank Oudeman.
The designer took his inspiration for the minimal staircase from traditional Polish “duck stairs.” Since they’re narrow, they’re ideal for smaller spaces. The couch was purchased from BoConcept.
By balancing the light from a variety of sources and ensuring that every corner was illuminated, Terry Ohm increased the feeling of expansiveness in the 12-and-a-half-by-14-foot kitchen.
Debbi Gibbs’s son Blake had one primary design requirement: bunk beds. Specifically, he wanted "two sets of single bunks, one on each side, with a bridge over the top." Gibbs says the Venetian-style arched bridge connecting the two beds exceeded her expectations: "I was expecting a flat platform, but our builder decided to take Blake’s request (to connect them) and made him his very own Bridge of Sighs."
The bean–shaped pool and small grassy area gives you the chance to enjoy the Southern California climate year-round.
The house has four bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. Nothing is far from the outdoor living spaces.
The kitchen is spacious and includes plenty of counter space to cook and entertain. Throughout the house, original radiant floor heating is still operable to this day. The surface has been updated with newer VCT flooring.
Though many aspects were kept original, it also includes some important updates including a brand new foam roof. The different sections of the open floor plan can be turned into dining or lounge nooks.
Like many Eichler-designed houses, he implemented Phillippine mahogany walls, which were kept original. The living spaces connect to the atrium from multiple glass-enclosed areas.
In the living space, which looks past a fireplace and out to a pool, sits under original beamed ceilings in a characteristic A-frame shape.
Many have come to see the inclusion of an atrium as a defining factor of Eichler–designed homes. Like many modern homes built in Southern California during this era, this space helped blur the lines between inside and out.
Photo Courtesy of Chris Brigham
A white brick wall provides visual and material contrast to warm wood elements throughout the home.
Clerestory windows, outfitted with stained glass in the living room, allow light to bathe nearly every room.
Apart from the side-by-side bathrooms, the layout of the home doesn't reflect its commercial beginnings. The kitchen, which features Saltillo tile flooring, used to be a back office.
All three bedrooms have cork floors. The master bedroom opens onto the courtyard.
Designed in 1962 by a senior associate to I. M. Pei named Don Page, this Beach Hill house has been gently transported into the 21st century with a contemporary renovation by Rawlins Design.
Japanese designer Keiji Ashizawa says of his leaning wall shelf ($49.99), "With my furniture, you can enjoy small spaces, make good use of corners, and keep things organized at the same time.”
Margrethe Odgaard says of her Ikea PS 2014 mirror, “I was inspired by traveling in Eastern Europe, where I found rural homes with walls covered with textiles, floors with painted tiles, and mirrors decorated with stained glass foil. The carefully structured decorations inspired me to make a grid, in which I could use various lines and colors to create different patterns."
