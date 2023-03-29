SubscribeSign In
The office is clad almost entirely in cork, which complements the oak that defines the scheme. “I want to cover everything in cork—there’s so much potential!” says interior designer Emily Lindberg.
The primary bed features an inset upholstered headboard and floating nightstands within a paneled wall. The timberwork takes cues from the wood slat and panel language throughout the house, while limewashed walls add another level of tactility to the subtle yet rich material palette.
The goal was to create a design language of wooden slats, panels, and battens for a cohesive design thread throughout—even in utilitarian rooms, such as the mudroom. “No matter where you are in the house, this language is apparent,” says architect Ian Starling.
On the first floor, architectural panels from Madera define a corridor and create a volume to house the mudroom, powder room, office, and wet bar. Each wood component was CNC-fabricated and finished in Belgium to the precise specifications of the design. “All of the panels were custom fabricated, so we were able to specify exact panel sizes based on as-built dimensions and each panel was divided into equal veneer widths,” explains architect Ian Starling. “We have never had this level of control before and I think the results are subtle but stunning.”
