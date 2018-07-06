In the bathroom, the color scheme for the penny tiles reflects the exterior palette for continuity.
Inspired by modern Japanese minimalism, Hong Kong practice JAAK demolished the walls of this two-bedroom apartment and remodelled it into a studio with an
In undertaking a gut renovation of a town house in Brooklyn’s Park Slope neighborhood, husband and wife Jesper Meyer and Rimjhim Dey drew upon design elements from their respective roots in Denmark and India to create a home that’s wholly serene and accented with subtle pops of bright color. American white-oak planks, finished with lye and pigmented with whitening oil from Danish company Junckers, line the staircase and floors throughout; the dining area is furnished with Ant chairs by Arne Jacobsen and a PH50 pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen.
A modern, matte-black Vipp kitchen system in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Walnut and book-matched Calcutta kitchen
This Denver kitchen sets a marble backsplash, that continues up the wall as the backsplash for a display shelf, against walnut cabinetry and countertops of an alternate gray material.
Choosing a kitchen or bathroom countertop can be nerve-wracking, and we understand why—they can be one of the most expensive aspects of a renovation, with the added responsibility of impacting the aesthetics of a space. Read on as we work our way through the pros and cons of seven of the most common countertop materials.
Simply Paris The Paris kitchen of architect Joseph Dirand.
In this urban townhouse, a Zodiaq® London Sky countertop wraps the wall behind it to become the backsplash, providing a polished backdrop for design details and vignettes. Its muted color complements dark wood cabinets and rich, metallic accents.
The kitchen's new position takes advantage of morning light. Note how the white countertop doesn't disturb the original windows.
Square Bamboo Plates, $30; Bamboo Nesting Bowls, $34; Fluted Bamboo Cups, 22
The kitchen includes top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances, custom floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, countertops in French Blue de Savoie marble, and a Pullman rolling ladder.
