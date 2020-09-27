A rendering shows Kabinka set up as a lakeside cabin with a different timber finish and a glazed facade.
As prefab companies work toward the future of headache-free homebuilding, Boxabl’s new Casita ADU is at the head of the pack. The "everything proof" prefab home can be towed by a pickup truck to its destination, where a team can unfold it and snap it together in roughly an hour’s time.
Completed in July 2020, the Mighty Duo B model installed in San Diego is a 700-square-foot ADU with one bedroom, one bath, a kitchenette, and a walk-in closet.