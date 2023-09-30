SubscribeSign In
The sprawling home sits inches from the island's pristine coastline, offering unobstructed waterfront views. Popular nightlife hotspots of South Beach are just five miles away.
The sprawling home sits inches from the island's pristine coastline, offering unobstructed waterfront views. Popular nightlife hotspots of South Beach are just five miles away.
The Living Vehicle 2022 is topped with solar panels and packed with flexible spaces that live larger than its 232 square feet.
The Living Vehicle 2022 is topped with solar panels and packed with flexible spaces that live larger than its 232 square feet.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
This steel-reinforced timber-frame KODA Loft installed in Ireland features an open-plan living area and kitchen, a full bath, a mezzanine sleeping area, and a covered front terrace.
Starting at $199,995, the 2020 Living Vehicle CORE model provides 8.7 kWh of solar energy stored in nickel manganese cobalt battery packs.
Starting at $199,995, the 2020 Living Vehicle CORE model provides 8.7 kWh of solar energy stored in nickel manganese cobalt battery packs.