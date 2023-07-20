The house is sheltered from the speeding traffic on Highway 59 by a fortress of trees.
Curtis completely overhauled the shelving, changing the shapes of the niches and covering them in micro-cement.
“It feels very much like a home, where we mixed products from our design partners together very organically, whether they be books, textiles, ceramics or furniture, so there is a sense of inspiration and discovery," says McKinley.
The Modus team vaulted the ceilings and added skylights, as well as glass doors across the back wall. Custom white oak paneling covers the wall up to the ceiling, as well as the island. “It’s one of the first things that you see when you walk into the house,” says Grace of the island. “It brings the right amount of drama.”
Wooden carved out a cozy sitting area by the back window. The walls are painted with Farrow + Ball's Great White. The chime on the wall is from The Tienda at Hotel San Cristobal in Baja California. The backsplash features glazed Moroccan zellige tiles from Cle.
1920s Los Angels bungalow
Architect Merritt Amanti Palminteri reinvented her family home to add volume, flow, and infinite charm without changing the footprint.
HR Design Department refurbished the original wood siding and painted it in Sherwin Williams Snowbound. New flagstone pavers and gravel make the yard more drought tolerant.