Toronto architect Gregory Neudorf creates a pristine and practical 400-square-foot dwelling with nautical storage below deck.
Over 1,700 square feet of steel decking wraps around the elevated home.
The Hideout is currently available for rent on Airbnb. “Obviously you can get off the grid and go to a more traditional cabin or camping, but to have a space that’s also designed very internationally brings it to the next level of that experience,” says Castillero.
The bathroom is decked out entirely in a material called Coosa, a plywood alternative that’s becoming popular in the boating and marine construction world. “The material can live underwater,” says Castillero.
A long, narrow deck leads to a custom fire pit by the water’s edge, a nod to the blaze that swept the property in 2013. Tanner worked with Cordwell Lane builders to complete the project in eight months. Tasmania, Australia Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
The bathroom continues the colored theme of the kitchen with a slate blue Kateryn bateau cast-iron skirted tub by Signature Hardware.
The Stahl House has been featured in numerous movies and photoshoots and was immortalized by photographer Julius Shulman.
The matte-black exterior and floor-to-ceiling glass of Villa Överby sit flush on limestone slabs.
The house designed by A. James Speyer and David Haid was used as a set in Ferris Bueller's Day Off.
Perched quietly on the dunes of New Zealand’s Coromandel Peninsula, Hut on Sleds serves as a small, sustainable beach retreat for a family of five.
Nestled on a crescent-shaped surf beach on South Island’s Banks Peninsula sits a deceptively simple beach house. Scrubby Bay is a rustic retreat flush with modern luxuries and breathtaking scenery at every turn.
This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
The pool and covered patio sit on the corner opposite of the entrance courtyard. The patio can be accessed through sliding glass doors from both the dining room and kitchen, and the master bedroom. Having lived on the site for so long, designer Jamie Chioco was able to quickly make informed decisions about the design—for example, one of the neighbors uses his backyard for large family gatherings and barbecues, and so it was decided early on to not to have many openings on that facade in order to give both homes privacy.
The house is hidden from the road and sits on a hilltop clearing that overlooks the rolling farmland of the Mississippi River bluffs in Western Wisconsin. From this vantage point, there is a 270-degree view, with dramatic sunsets over the distant hills.
The Lost Whiskey Cabin stands on a rocky bluff overlooking Virginia's countryside.
The Japanese "no-brand" masters of minimalism unveil the first single-story design in their line of prefab homes.
The Majamaja Cabin by Littow Architectes was constructed on-site from prefab wood panels and without the use of heavy machinery. The self-contained unit makes for a perfect eco-retreat, especially when positioned at water’s edge in Finland.
Skigard Hytte floor plan
The home’s lightweight Onduline roofing was selected for its ability to withstand strong winds, its environmentally friendly qualities, and its thermal characteristics.
The board-formed concrete walls of the ground floor are complemented by Barestone fiber cement sheet cladding on the upper levels. Sandstone steps lead from the grassy expanse in front of the ground-floor living space down to the water access.
Why Now, More Than Ever, the ADU Is the Future of Home: Whether it serves as an investment, backyard office, or intergenerational housing, the accessory dwelling unit (ADU) has never made more sense.
The dining area, situated in the open glass pavilion, essentially translates to "eating alfresco."
A massive concrete hearth, placed just off center, anchors the living room. The Douglas fir floors have been painted a creamy white.
Cabin Nordmarka, 2006.
