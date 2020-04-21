The shell of the cabin was constructed with thin sections of hardwood, then coated with plain OSB plywood and a Tyvek air and water barrier. Metallic corrugated sheets form the outer layer.
During the daytime, the house is completely illuminated by natural light. Other energy-efficient features come in the form of the house's super thick building envelope, radiant floor heating, and cross-ventilation.
Architectural designer Sebastian Mariscal and project manager Jeff Svitak created a house in Venice, California, for Michael and Tamami Sylvester. Known as Dwell Home Venice for its role as an exemplification of modern architecture, the house is an homage to indoor-outdoor living. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A departure from the mod-meets-baroque dining room, Turin’s breakfast area is far more sedate. She and her daughter, Helena, have a chat at a Progetto 1 table by Monica Armani for B&B Italia surrounded by four Lia chairs by Roberto Barbieri for Zanotta. The painting behind Helena is by Ricci Albenda.
Kitchen and Dining Room
A dimly lit living space above a former funeral home, the kitchen and dining rooms have become animated, illuminated family spaces with splashes of color and light-providing transom windows. The dining space features Hans Wegner chairs circling a Matthew Hilton Cross-Extension table and a Pallucco Glow Square pendant lamp.
Photo by Morlen Sinoway
The majority of windows are on the south facade to optimize solar gain.
A combination of custom hardwood, white oak, imported Italian stone and glass compose the compellingly geometric façade.
Emilie Bédard and Maria Rosa Di Ioia of EM Architecture gave Erik Rydingsvärd’s top-floor apartment in a Montreal triplex a subdued, modern look that evokes his native Denmark. The range hood and satin-finished teak cabinets are by Kastella. The floors are Douglas fir and the walls are spruce, painted white.
Architect George Bradley and his husband, Eddie Baba, renovated a 1941 house in San Francisco. A painting by Richard Wright and a sofa by Paolo Piva for B&B Italia dominate the family room.
An expanse of windows along the transparent, glass-filled southern facade keeps the main living area well-lit during the day; a grid of Buschfeld Shop-V 100 lights illuminates it by night.
Chicago architect Brad Lynch demolished the 1940s bungalow he’d been sharing with his family for nearly two decades, and in its place built a brick-clad structure that would function as a modern counterpoint to its more traditional neighbors.
An enclosed courtyard, bordred by ipe, is arguably the most distinctive feature of the house that the Phil Kean Design Group created for Adriana De Azevedo, Daniel Coelho, and their two daughters in Winter Park, Florida.
At their A. Quincy Jones house in Los Angeles, architects Cory Buckner and Nick Roberts used permeable pavers to help the soil retain moisture.
A house in Greenmeadow, a Joseph Eichler development in Palo Alto.
The first home we’d like to share is Dolphin Place, a 1,200-square-foot residence in La Jolla that was renovated by local architects Hector and Pamela Magnus of Architects Magnus. Originally a midcentury fisherman’s cottage, this open and airy house has been in the homeowner’s family since the 1940s.
Protected by an overhang, and floating above ground level, this tertiary space is known in traditional homes as the "engawa." To sustain a unified look throughout, the floor and ceiling are clad in ipe wood.
A long low response to the rugged landscape, Doug Paton and Stacey Chapman Paton’s house is a linear white exercise
in modern entertaining.
The home’s stretched veranda form is a model of economic and democratic design of extruded and repeated elements. It’s no accident that this generates major cost savings, thermal efficiencies, and is generous in shared amenities for all residents. The terrier, however, is mostly interested in the view from his eye level.
Milman Road Renovation
The Syte Architecture team referenced the past while assembling the two-story addition, cladding the exterior in zinc and reused brick from the original wall so it blended with the express chimneys and surrounding structures.
Photos by Syte Achitecture
A bridge spans the home’s steep site for street access.
The Munson Residence in Del Mar by Public Architecture and Planning is just one of the houses that opens its doors November 10–11 for the San Diego Home Tours.
As grand as it ever was this renovated Eichler home in San Rafael, California, exudes warm light into the California hills. Photo by: Scott Hargis