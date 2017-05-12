Primo is a minimalist chair created by Munich-based designer Konstantin Grcic for Mattiazzi. Primo epitomizes the archetypal chair. Its design comprises of only the most basic elements: four legs, seat and backrest. The strictly vertical orientation of its legs gives the chair a strong architectural presence. However, the formal strictness is disrupted by the curved backrest which seems to levitate on the ends of the chair’s hind legs. Standing on its own, Primo is distinctively sculptural. When multiplied, the chair conveys an unassuming rationality – making it ideal for a wide variety of uses in the home and contract markets (dining, working, auditorium seating, waiting, and the like).
Ballerina is a minimalist side table created by Tokyo-based designers Nendo for Marsotto Edizioni. The side table is designed for Marsotto Edizioni an Italian brand specializing in marble furniture. Two contradicting elements, which are lightness and weight, were mixed – achieved by cutting out a part of the tip of the legs in a shape of an arc so to give the legs some lightness, whilst maintaining the inherent dignity of the marble. It was named “Ballerina” after its appearance embodying standing on tiptoes.
STL33 is a minimalist stool created by Tokyo-based designer Yusuke Watanabe. The designer wanted to create a stool that is easy to transport, and expresses the relaxation of sitting in a comfortable spot to feel the sunrise or enjoy a book. He wanted a stool, “To take a deep breath in the mornings. Somewhere we can feel safe and comfortable in the afternoons. Somewhere to feel that same feeling as a jazz phrase.” A small hole was created on the surface to not only provide additional comfort for the user, but allow the stool to be easily carried.
Kinzo Bench is a minimalist bench created by Germany-based designer Frederik Kurzweg. The Kinzo bench is a perfect complementation to the Kinzo table which is named after a special ghost of the legendary Pacman game. The bench is made of one curved piece of fine plywood to form a half circle. The bottom edge is milled in a wavy line to create a light, playful and also graphic appearance. The spherical shaped body makes the bench very stable at relatively low weight. It is suitable both for private living space, as well as for use in public spaces, such as schools.
Riva Collection is a minimalist outdoor furniture collection created by London-based designer Jasper Morrison for Kettal. The Riva collection of outdoor furniture is, above all, about achieving a certain atmosphere for the better enjoyment of outdoor space. The plank construction of seat and back follows a long and varied tradition of outdoor chairs made in similar ways, and which in this case provide a high level of comfort and good looks.
Kiila is a minimalist collection created by Oslo-based designer Daniel Rybakken for Artek. Rybakken’s Kiila system includes a unique wedge-shaped joint (Kiila translates as ‘wedge’ in Finnish) made from powder-coated metal onto which solid wooden legs are fitted. They are secured with metal pins which double as hanging pegs on the coat stand and coat rack. Rybakken has purposefully kept all aspects of the construction visible; “How the pieces are produced is put on display. These are transparent designs; nothing is hidden from the user.” The Kiila family of objects is robust, designed for longevity. This quality has been articulated visually in the heft of the wooden rods used; they are unapologetically heavy. Inventing a system of construction, rather than designing individual pieces, pays homage to the origins of some of Aalto’s most famous designs.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Regain focus and boost your productivity—here, we walk you through seven steps to soundproofing your home office.
A work station in the couple's office.
The new all-white office space frames the iconic Shard. Flush skirting creates clean lines and allows furniture to butt up against the walls. Wide plank high-density fiberboard in a white wenge finish reflects light and makes the space feel larger. It also resists scratch marks from skidding the Eames side chairs.
Mike's second-floor office features locally-sourced cabinetry. Photo credit: Dale Christopher Lang PhD AIAP
Constructed on land he had owned for years, this tiny cabin is also totally green.
The Woodman's Tree House stands interwoven into the landscape in Dorset as part of a larger luxury camping site.
Jinhee Park and John Hong, in a doorway that opens to the building’s shared roof deck. Behind them is the upstairs lounge of their neighbors, adorned with Eames chairs, Kartell stools, and a woodstove from Rais Wittus.
In an industrial neighborhood in Brooklyn, a verdant green roof of native grasses, wildflowers, and fruits creates an oasis.
Plywood headboard and floating nightstand. Ap Cobogó by Alan Chu. © Djan Chu. upinteriors.com/go/sph59
Brooklyn bedroom. Black and White Apartment by Crosby Studios. © Evgeny Evgrafov. upinteriors.com/go/sph203
The dramatic Icelandic landscape is on stark display just outside the capital. The North American and Eurasian tectonic plates meet near Keflavic.
Like the unseen geothermal energy that fuels the famous bathing pool at Reykjavík’s Blue Lagoon, the city’s design community is also simmering just beneath the surface.
Incredible, airy photos from the JUNGFRAUJOCH observatory by Samuel Zeller.
Anka Lamprecht and Lukas Wezel shared their rustic domicile in a valley in Grotli, Norway. Boasting an enviable view, it’s the first cabin archived in the book’s “Backcountry” category that features homesteads in the wilderness.
"I went on my first trip to Norway in 1996," Schluchtmann says. "The landscape and the light left such a strong impression on me that I decided to give up my law studies and to go to Berlin to become a photographer."
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
