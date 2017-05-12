Primo is a minimalist chair created by Munich-based designer Konstantin Grcic for Mattiazzi. Primo epitomizes the archetypal chair. Its design comprises of only the most basic elements: four legs, seat and backrest. The strictly vertical orientation of its legs gives the chair a strong architectural presence. However, the formal strictness is disrupted by the curved backrest which seems to levitate on the ends of the chair’s hind legs. Standing on its own, Primo is distinctively sculptural. When multiplied, the chair conveys an unassuming rationality – making it ideal for a wide variety of uses in the home and contract markets (dining, working, auditorium seating, waiting, and the like).